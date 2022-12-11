Safe (SAFE) Price Tops $7.37

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. Safe has a total market capitalization of $153.59 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Safe has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. One Safe coin can now be bought for approximately $7.37 or 0.00043481 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Safe alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00124120 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.83 or 0.00223149 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005894 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00057635 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 20,835,499.35 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 7.16688386 USD and is up 0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.