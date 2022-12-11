Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Safeguard Scientifics Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of SFE opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. Safeguard Scientifics has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $7.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.45 and its 200-day moving average is $3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.98.
Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Safeguard Scientifics
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.
