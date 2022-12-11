Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Acquires 2,850 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,303,203 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 26.3% of Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Lowe’s Companies worth $576,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. National Pension Service raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,053,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $183,933,000 after buying an additional 94,315 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 673,496 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $117,640,000 after buying an additional 99,663 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 19,648 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,432,000 after buying an additional 4,151 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,116 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.63.

LOW stock opened at $201.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $198.99 and a 200-day moving average of $194.30. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.14%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

