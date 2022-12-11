Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Buys 10,000 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 419,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. WestRock comprises about 0.8% of Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $16,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in WestRock by 5.5% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in WestRock by 0.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 65,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in WestRock by 3.6% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in WestRock by 3.4% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 9,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 0.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 59,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of WRK stock opened at $35.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.53. WestRock has a 52-week low of $30.08 and a 52-week high of $54.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.73 and its 200 day moving average is $38.76.

WestRock Increases Dividend

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.02). WestRock had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on WestRock from $57.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on WestRock from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on WestRock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded WestRock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

WestRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

