Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Grows Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,391 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $4,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 133.1% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $248,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 123,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,083,652.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 32.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.1 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EPD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

EPD opened at $23.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $51.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.12. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.51.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 9.12%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 81.90%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

