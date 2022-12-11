Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $21.66 Million Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,733 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,481 shares during the period. Micron Technology comprises 1.0% of Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $21,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,314,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,750,624,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894,757 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,585,436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380,205 shares in the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 288.7% during the 2nd quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 3,377,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $186,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508,600 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,716,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $202,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,028,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Trading Down 0.6 %

MU opened at $54.87 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.45 and a twelve month high of $98.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.69 and a 200-day moving average of $58.19. The stock has a market cap of $59.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.28.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Summit Insights raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.72.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

