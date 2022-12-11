Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $6.80 Million Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 174,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,298 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,193,000 after purchasing an additional 48,866,721 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,140,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,404,000 after acquiring an additional 8,543,788 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9,332.3% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,417,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359,981 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 9,005,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,445,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961,668 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $41.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.40. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.25 and a 1 year high of $52.11.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

