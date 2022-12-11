Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Purchases 1,330 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 25,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 9,404 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 119.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 88,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 20,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

VO opened at $209.14 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $256.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.43.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

