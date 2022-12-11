Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Purchases 277 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 507.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HON. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $213.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.69.

HON stock opened at $211.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $203.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.23. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $221.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $1.03 dividend. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.75%.

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

