Santos (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Santos (OTCMKTS:SSLZY – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Santos Stock Performance

Shares of SSLZY stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $4.68. The company had a trading volume of 288,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,694. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.91 and a 200-day moving average of $5.11. Santos has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $6.36.

Santos Company Profile

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons for homes and businesses in Australia and the Asia Pacific. Its five principal assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste, and Western Australia.

