Sapphire (SAPP) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $19.31 Million

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 11th. Sapphire has a total market cap of $19.31 million and approximately $1,154.99 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for $0.0214 or 0.00000125 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Sapphire has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,268.80 or 0.07401479 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00035110 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00077573 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00056607 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001315 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00009751 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00025222 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

