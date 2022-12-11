Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Seanergy Maritime Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of SHIP stock opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.33 million, a P/E ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55. Seanergy Maritime has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average of $0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Seanergy Maritime Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. Seanergy Maritime’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHIP. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 290.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,827,275 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,300 shares during the last quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,938,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Seanergy Maritime by 376.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 213,089 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 168,366 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Seanergy Maritime by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 388,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 164,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Seanergy Maritime by 106.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,130 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 88,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 17 Capesize vessels with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,011,083 deadweight tons. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.

