Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.
Seanergy Maritime Stock Up 3.3 %
Shares of SHIP stock opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.33 million, a P/E ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55. Seanergy Maritime has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average of $0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.
Seanergy Maritime Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. Seanergy Maritime’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seanergy Maritime
Seanergy Maritime Company Profile
Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 17 Capesize vessels with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,011,083 deadweight tons. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Seanergy Maritime (SHIP)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.