Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Posted by on Dec 11th, 2022

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIPGet Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Seanergy Maritime Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of SHIP stock opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.33 million, a P/E ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55. Seanergy Maritime has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average of $0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Seanergy Maritime Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. Seanergy Maritime’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seanergy Maritime

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHIP. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 290.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,827,275 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,300 shares during the last quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,938,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Seanergy Maritime by 376.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 213,089 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 168,366 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Seanergy Maritime by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 388,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 164,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Seanergy Maritime by 106.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,130 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 88,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 17 Capesize vessels with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,011,083 deadweight tons. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.