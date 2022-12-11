SelfKey Price Reaches $0.0036 (KEY)

SelfKey (KEY) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 11th. One SelfKey token can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. SelfKey has a market capitalization of $18.93 million and $1.24 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SelfKey has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $933.61 or 0.05452909 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.14 or 0.00509293 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,162.93 or 0.30175861 BTC.

SelfKey Profile

SelfKey launched on January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 tokens. SelfKey’s official website is selfkey.org. The Reddit community for SelfKey is https://reddit.com/r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @selfkey and its Facebook page is accessible here. SelfKey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey.

Buying and Selling SelfKey

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfKey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SelfKey using one of the exchanges listed above.

