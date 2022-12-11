SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on S. StockNews.com upgraded SentinelOne to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. William Blair initiated coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on SentinelOne from $39.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.84.

SentinelOne Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of S stock opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 0.57. SentinelOne has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $53.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.52.

Insider Activity

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $115.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.00 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a negative net margin of 98.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. Analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $83,421.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,698.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,100 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $83,421.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,698.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $32,251.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,350.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,120 shares of company stock worth $648,176 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in SentinelOne by 50.0% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its position in SentinelOne by 1,881.2% in the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

About SentinelOne

(Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Further Reading

