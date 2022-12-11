Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII) & CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Critical Comparison

Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII – Get Rating) and CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Sharing Economy International and CACI International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sharing Economy International -1,801.21% N/A -139.39% CACI International 5.82% 14.12% 6.40%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Sharing Economy International and CACI International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sharing Economy International 0 0 0 0 N/A CACI International 0 3 5 0 2.63

Institutional and Insider Ownership

CACI International has a consensus price target of $332.29, indicating a potential upside of 10.57%. Given CACI International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CACI International is more favorable than Sharing Economy International.

88.3% of CACI International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Sharing Economy International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of CACI International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Sharing Economy International has a beta of -1.79, indicating that its stock price is 279% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CACI International has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sharing Economy International and CACI International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sharing Economy International $240,000.00 4.28 -$3.89 million N/A N/A CACI International $6.20 billion 1.14 $366.79 million $15.56 19.31

CACI International has higher revenue and earnings than Sharing Economy International.

Summary

CACI International beats Sharing Economy International on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sharing Economy International

Sharing Economy International Inc. focuses on the development of sharing economy platforms and related rental businesses. The company operates rental stations that offer power banks for mobile charging on-demand and other items; and provides advertising services. It also engages in the real estate and property management businesses; provision of management services; online media and advertising business; and production of films. In addition, the company develops and operates a sharing economy mobile platform for courier services; develops an interactive virtual tour of a physical space using a mobile phone camera; operates online platforms; and operates a bike sharing mobile app, as well as provides licensing services. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Tuen Mun, Hong Kong.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations. The Domestic Operations segment offers information solutions and services to the U.S. federal government agencies and commercial enterprises in the areas, such as digital solutions, C4ISR, cyber and space, engineering services, enterprise IT, and mission support. The International Operations segment provides a range of IT services, proprietary data, and software products to the commercial and government customers in the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. The company designs, implements, protects, and manages secure enterprise IT solutions. It also offers software-defined, full-spectrum cyber, electronic warfare, and counter-unmanned aircraft system solutions; and platform integration and modernization and sustainment, as well as system engineering, naval architecture, training and simulation, and logistics engineering. In addition, the company provides enterprise cloud solutions for classified and unclassified networks; and intelligence support that ensures continuous advances in collection, analysis, and dissemination to optimize decision-making. CACI International Inc was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

