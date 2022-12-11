Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.92.

SHLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $20.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Shares of SHLS stock opened at $23.81 on Friday. Shoals Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.13, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 264.58 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.94.

In related news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $210,158.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 688,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,372,242.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Shoals Technologies Group news, major shareholder Dean Solon sold 564,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $12,123,421.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $210,158.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 688,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,372,242.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 640,710 shares of company stock valued at $14,348,505. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHLS. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the second quarter worth approximately $88,878,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the second quarter worth approximately $52,245,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 107.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,466,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,637 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 165.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,877,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,661 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 69.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,073,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

