SingularityNET Hits Market Cap of $63.37 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for about $0.0556 or 0.00000328 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $63.37 million and $10.50 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 31.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00012052 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005886 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00036712 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00046955 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005823 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00021106 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00239480 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000115 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,226,577,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,138,767,561 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,226,577,438.8871071 with 1,138,767,561.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.05388075 USD and is up 1.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $19,880,190.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

