Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) Shares Purchased by Aristeia Capital LLC

Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its position in Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,200,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC’s holdings in Slam were worth $21,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Slam by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 748,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 8,930 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Slam by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 574,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 83,975 shares during the period. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Slam by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Slam by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,026,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,075,000 after purchasing an additional 454,110 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Slam by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 15,679 shares during the period. 71.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Slam Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SLAM opened at $10.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.89. Slam Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09.

About Slam

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

