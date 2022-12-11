SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Receives $94.42 Average Price Target from Analysts

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.25.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SSB shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of SouthState from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SouthState in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SouthState from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of SouthState from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

In related news, Director Robert R. Horger sold 3,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $294,487.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,376.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SouthState news, Director Robert R. Horger sold 3,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $294,487.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,376.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 72,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,515,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,549 shares of company stock valued at $3,965,283 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSB. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SouthState in the second quarter worth $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SouthState during the third quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of SouthState during the third quarter worth $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SouthState by 244.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of SouthState during the second quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSB stock opened at $79.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.97. SouthState has a one year low of $72.25 and a one year high of $93.34.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89. The business had revenue of $435.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.77 million. SouthState had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SouthState will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. SouthState’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

