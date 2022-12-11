SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) is Jane Street Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,982,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,787,977 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Jane Street Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.18% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $1,359,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,096,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,599,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $422,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of JNK opened at $91.87 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $86.28 and a 52 week high of $108.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.18 and a 200-day moving average of $92.30.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

