SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Stake Lowered by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Posted by on Dec 11th, 2022

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDWGet Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,123 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 2.2% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPDW. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 134,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 71,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 27,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 24,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 13,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $30.47 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $37.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.00.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.