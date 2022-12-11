SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Stake Lowered by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,123 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 2.2% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPDW. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 134,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 71,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 27,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 24,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 13,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $30.47 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $37.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.00.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.