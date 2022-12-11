SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 38,898.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,504,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,482,899 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF accounts for 0.1% of Jane Street Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 4.77% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $281,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,749,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517,798 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3,874.6% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,496,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383,401 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,856,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 23,146,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,462,000 after buying an additional 1,413,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,065,000.

Shares of SPTL stock opened at $30.72 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $26.87 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.35.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

