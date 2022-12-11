Square Token Price Reaches $40.50 (SQUA)

Square Token (SQUA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. One Square Token token can now be bought for about $40.50 or 0.00235769 BTC on major exchanges. Square Token has a total market cap of $83.76 million and $573,057.21 worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Square Token has traded down 5.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $930.57 or 0.05398132 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.69 or 0.00510238 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,195.84 or 0.30231840 BTC.

About Square Token

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here. Square Token’s official website is squaretoken.org.

Buying and Selling Square Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 40.58965286 USD and is up 0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $600,669.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

