SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of SSP Group (LON:SSPG – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 250 ($3.05) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SSPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on SSP Group from GBX 340 ($4.15) to GBX 320 ($3.90) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.54) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 305 ($3.72).

Get SSP Group alerts:

SSP Group Stock Performance

Shares of SSP Group stock opened at GBX 235 ($2.87) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 207.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 226.73. SSP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 181.45 ($2.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 307.60 ($3.75). The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 558.60. The firm has a market cap of £1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.06.

About SSP Group

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.