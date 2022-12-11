STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Stake Lifted by Aubrey Capital Management Ltd

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the quarter. STAAR Surgical comprises 3.7% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.14% of STAAR Surgical worth $4,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,339,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 566,249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,164,000 after buying an additional 272,905 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 611,122 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,347,000 after buying an additional 204,257 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 548,196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,884,000 after buying an additional 142,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 531.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 152,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,189,000 after buying an additional 128,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STAA. UBS Group dropped their price target on STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $110.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

In related news, VP James E. Francese sold 35,425 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,656,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,618,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STAA opened at $59.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.91 and a beta of 1.00. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $112.27.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $76.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.95 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 13.54%. STAAR Surgical’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

