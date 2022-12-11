Stargate Finance 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.50 Million (STG)

Stargate Finance (STG) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. Stargate Finance has a market cap of $53.02 million and approximately $4.50 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stargate Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00002352 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Stargate Finance has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Stargate Finance

Stargate Finance was first traded on March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stargate Finance is stargate.finance.

Buying and Selling Stargate Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Stargate is a community-driven organization building a fully composable native asset bridge, and a dApp built on LayerZero.Stargate's vision is to make cross-chain liquidity transfer a seamless, single transaction process.”

