Status Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. Status has a total market capitalization of $80.27 million and approximately $2.42 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can now be bought for $0.0231 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Status has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00012216 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005834 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00036392 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00046821 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005802 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00021003 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00240103 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003686 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174 with 3,470,483,788 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02360374 USD and is up 2.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $6,216,094.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

