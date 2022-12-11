Status Trading Up 0.7% Over Last Week (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. Status has a market capitalization of $80.39 million and approximately $6.24 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0232 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Status has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00011812 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005824 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00036323 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00047273 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005794 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00021016 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00240776 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003683 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174 with 3,470,483,788 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02360374 USD and is up 2.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $6,216,094.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

