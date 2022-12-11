Steem Tops One Day Volume of $5.41 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. Steem has a total market cap of $73.35 million and approximately $5.41 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,971.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000547 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $76.51 or 0.00450792 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00022310 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002187 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.20 or 0.00885025 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00110502 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $106.62 or 0.00628261 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005887 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.48 or 0.00256208 BTC.
Steem Profile
Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 421,796,932 coins. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Steem
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars.
