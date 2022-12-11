Stifel Nicolaus Trims Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Target Price to $12.00

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WWW. Williams Trading downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Argus downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. CL King lowered Wolverine World Wide from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.89.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WWW opened at $10.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $823.73 million, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.17. Wolverine World Wide has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $32.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.34.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 131.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the second quarter worth about $63,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 9,088.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 114.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

Further Reading

