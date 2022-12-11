Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target Cut to $4.20

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $4.30 to $4.20 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SFIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stitch Fix has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.28.

Stitch Fix Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. Stitch Fix has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $20.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.29. The firm has a market cap of $429.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.89.

Institutional Trading of Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 20th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.05). Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 62.71% and a negative net margin of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $481.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.36 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 311.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 10,107 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

