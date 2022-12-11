StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Trading Up 2.7 %

Acorda Therapeutics stock opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.55. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $2.75.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.47). Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 96.44% and a negative net margin of 85.97%. The business had revenue of $33.51 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Acorda Therapeutics will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 27.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 901,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 194,100 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 661.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 270,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 50.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.

