StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Stock Performance

NBRV opened at $2.00 on Thursday. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $17.88. The company has a market cap of $61.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nabriva Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 795,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 402,144 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.13% of Nabriva Therapeutics worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

