StockNews.com Begins Coverage on National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NCMI. Benchmark cut National CineMedia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Barrington Research lowered shares of National CineMedia from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of National CineMedia from $1.00 to $0.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated a buy rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.00.

National CineMedia Trading Down 4.9 %

NCMI opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average is $0.94. The stock has a market cap of $31.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.72. National CineMedia has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $3.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National CineMedia

National CineMedia ( NASDAQ:NCMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $54.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that National CineMedia will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCMI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 110,702.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 227,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 226,941 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 229,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 37,380 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 504,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 54,985 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,121,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after acquiring an additional 176,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 48,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 27,363 shares in the last quarter.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

