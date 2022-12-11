StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of PME stock opened at $0.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.87. The stock has a market cap of $56.46 million, a PE ratio of -16.42 and a beta of -0.82. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Get Pingtan Marine Enterprise alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pingtan Marine Enterprise

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PME. UBS Group AG increased its position in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 299.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 31,375 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 18.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 96,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 15,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 222.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 84,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Pingtan Marine Enterprise

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret and seaperch, slender shad, sole fish, Spanish mackerel, and threadfin. As of December 31, 2021, it owned 51 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, four longline fishing vessels, and 3 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pingtan Marine Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pingtan Marine Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.