StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

RADA Electronic Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RADA opened at $9.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $490.80 million, a P/E ratio of 82.26 and a beta of 0.95. RADA Electronic Industries has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $16.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.45.

Get RADA Electronic Industries alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RADA Electronic Industries

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 10.9% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,011,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,501,000 after acquiring an additional 198,272 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,543,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,867,000 after purchasing an additional 91,061 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP raised its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 183.7% in the third quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,217,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,720,000 after buying an additional 788,034 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 16.4% during the second quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 1,178,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after buying an additional 166,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 4.9% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,142,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,915,000 after buying an additional 52,950 shares in the last quarter. 59.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RADA Electronic Industries

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.