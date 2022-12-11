StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reading International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RDI opened at $2.96 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.49. Reading International has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $4.88.

Institutional Trading of Reading International

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDI. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Reading International during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Reading International by 236.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,951 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reading International during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reading International during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Reading International by 17.9% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

