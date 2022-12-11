StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of ARTW opened at $1.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.46. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $7.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 million, a PE ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Art’s-Way Manufacturing ( NASDAQ:ARTW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $8.14 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARTW. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 44.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

