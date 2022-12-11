StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLPH opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $3.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average of $1.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bellerophon Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 23,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Sepio Capital LP owned 0.25% of Bellerophon Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

