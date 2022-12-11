StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

RGC Resources Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RGCO opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. RGC Resources has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.26 and a 200-day moving average of $21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $221.18 million, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of -0.12.

RGC Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. This is a positive change from RGC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About RGC Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in RGC Resources by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,386 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,921 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,842 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,275 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RGC Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $457,000.

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,157 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 6 metering stations.

