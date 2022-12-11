StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ RGCO opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. RGC Resources has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.26 and a 200-day moving average of $21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $221.18 million, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of -0.12.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. This is a positive change from RGC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.
RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,157 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 6 metering stations.
