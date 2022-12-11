StockNews.com Lowers Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Sierra Wireless stock opened at $28.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.83. Sierra Wireless has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $30.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $166.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.30 million. Sierra Wireless had a positive return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. Equities analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Sierra Wireless by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,925 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Sierra Wireless by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,772 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Sierra Wireless by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Sierra Wireless by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 29,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

