StockNews.com Lowers Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.
Sierra Wireless stock opened at $28.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.83. Sierra Wireless has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $30.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $166.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.30 million. Sierra Wireless had a positive return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. Equities analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.
