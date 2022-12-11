STP Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $55.71 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. STP has a market cap of $55.71 million and approximately $10.91 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, STP has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One STP token can now be bought for approximately $0.0319 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00011902 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005801 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00036183 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00047437 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005784 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00020976 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00241070 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003664 BTC.

About STP

STP is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,746,586,944 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official website is stp.network.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,648,670,278.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.0320596 USD and is down -2.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $13,467,267.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

