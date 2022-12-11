Streakk Price Reaches $164.61 on Major Exchanges (STKK)

Streakk (STKK) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. One Streakk token can currently be purchased for approximately $164.61 or 0.00972896 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Streakk has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. Streakk has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and $265,495.95 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Streakk Token Profile

Streakk launched on May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Streakk is medium.com/@streakkofficial. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Streakk’s official website is www.streakk.io.

Buying and Selling Streakk

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 166.41600682 USD and is up 1.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $249,149.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

