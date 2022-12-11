Strong (STRONG) Price Hits $4.22

Strong (STRONG) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. Over the last week, Strong has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. Strong has a market cap of $583,704.66 and $64,702.40 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strong token can currently be purchased for about $4.22 or 0.00024644 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Strong alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $928.53 or 0.05418824 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.39 or 0.00510016 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,178.05 or 0.30218684 BTC.

About Strong

Strong’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. The official website for Strong is strongblock.io. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio. Strong’s official Twitter account is @strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Strong

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strong and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.