Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Lowers Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) to Neutral

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $3.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GOSS. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Gossamer Bio from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Gossamer Bio from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Shares of NASDAQ GOSS opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $205.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.80. Gossamer Bio has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $15.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

Gossamer Bio ( NASDAQ:GOSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.01. On average, research analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Laura Carter sold 4,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $58,853.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,292 shares in the company, valued at $993,264.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Caryn Peterson sold 4,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $57,416.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,279.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laura Carter sold 4,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $58,853.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,292 shares in the company, valued at $993,264.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the third quarter worth $57,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

