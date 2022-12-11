Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Price Target Raised to $46.00

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

SUN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Sunoco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Sunoco from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sunoco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sunoco from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunoco currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.86.

SUN opened at $43.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Sunoco has a 12 month low of $34.26 and a 12 month high of $46.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 63.22%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sunoco by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Sunoco by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunoco by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunoco by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 9,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunoco by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 17,042 shares in the last quarter. 16.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

