SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their target price on SunOpta to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on SunOpta to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on SunOpta from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th.
SunOpta Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ STKL opened at $8.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $958.21 million, a PE ratio of -87.70 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.22. SunOpta has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $11.67.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunOpta
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STKL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SunOpta by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of SunOpta by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.
About SunOpta
SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SunOpta (STKL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.