SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their target price on SunOpta to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on SunOpta to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on SunOpta from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

SunOpta Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ STKL opened at $8.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $958.21 million, a PE ratio of -87.70 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.22. SunOpta has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $11.67.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunOpta

In other news, insider David Largey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,421.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider David Largey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,421.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Rebecca Fisher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $101,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,501. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $201,700. Insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STKL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SunOpta by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of SunOpta by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

See Also

