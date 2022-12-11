sUSD Market Capitalization Achieves $52.03 Million (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. One sUSD token can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00005869 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, sUSD has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. sUSD has a market cap of $52.03 million and $11.46 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

sUSD Token Profile

sUSD’s launch date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 51,762,874 tokens. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for sUSD is blog.synthetix.io.

sUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

