Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Invests $353,000 in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.4% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 2.8% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Dollar Tree by 3.3% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 0.3% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $142.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.96. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.62 and a twelve month high of $177.19. The stock has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on DLTR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. OTR Global raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $163.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett set a $163.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.60.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

