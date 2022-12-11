T-mac DAO 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.24 Million (TMG)

T-mac DAO (TMG) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. One T-mac DAO token can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001475 BTC on major exchanges. T-mac DAO has a total market capitalization of $250.01 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of T-mac DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, T-mac DAO has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002073 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000280 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000347 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $933.61 or 0.05452909 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.14 or 0.00509293 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000253 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,162.93 or 0.30175861 BTC.
T-mac DAO Profile
T-mac DAO’s genesis date was April 5th, 2022. T-mac DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. T-mac DAO’s official Twitter account is @t_macdao. The official website for T-mac DAO is t-mac.homes/home. T-mac DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@t_macdao.
Buying and Selling T-mac DAO
